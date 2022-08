Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Murchison & Cumming on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against First American Financial, a publicly traded financial services company, and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The complaint, over a dispute of real property, was filed by attorney Michael A. Hagemeyer on behalf of John McGraw. The case is 2:22-cv-01414, McGraw v. Kim et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 30, 2022, 6:33 PM