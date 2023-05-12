Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed a toxic tort class action against plastics manufacturer Trinseo and subsidiary Altuglas to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit arises from a Mar. 24 chemical spill into Otter Creek from the defendants' manufacturing facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania, which forced nearby residents to avoid drinking tap water and instead purchase bottled water. The suit was brought by Berger Montague, Levin Sedran & Berman and Kohn Swift & Graf. The case is 2:23-cv-01824, McGraw et al. v. Altuglas LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 12, 2023, 6:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Danielle Byrd

Emily Cohen

Timothy McGraw

defendants

altuglas llc

Trinseo LLC

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims