Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed a toxic tort class action against plastics manufacturer Trinseo and subsidiary Altuglas to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit arises from a Mar. 24 chemical spill into Otter Creek from the defendants' manufacturing facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania, which forced nearby residents to avoid drinking tap water and instead purchase bottled water. The suit was brought by Berger Montague, Levin Sedran & Berman and Kohn Swift & Graf. The case is 2:23-cv-01824, McGraw et al. v. Altuglas LLC et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
May 12, 2023, 6:29 PM