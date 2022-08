New Suit - Product Liability

Sunbeam Products, a Newell Brands company, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The case was filed by Clark Von Plonski Anderson and Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of Debra McGowan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01765, McGowan v. Sunbeam Products, Inc.