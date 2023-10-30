Who Got The Work

Gal Gressel of Sheppard Mullin has entered an appearance for NetApp, a cloud-based data services and data management company headquartered in Silicon Valley, in a pending employment lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 22 in California Northern District Court by the Hill Law Firm on behalf of former vice president of global sales Neil McGowan. The complaint accuses the defendants of fraud, breach of contract and RICO violations for allegedly mischaracterizing past wages as 'retention bonuses' in order to reduce the amount of sales commissions owed to him and other employees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William Alsup, is 3:23-cv-04291, McGowan v. NetApp, Inc. et al.

Technology

October 30, 2023, 12:19 PM

