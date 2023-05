Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Hartwig and McCormick Trucking and other defendants to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Spitz Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was retaliated against for reporting concerns about embezzlement at the company. The case is 1:23-cv-00277, McGowan v. Hartwig And McCormick Trucking et al.

Ohio

May 11, 2023, 3:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Charlene McGowan

defendants

Hartwig And McCormick Trucking

Patricia Smith

Yvonne Lnu

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination