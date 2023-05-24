New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Community Health Systems, a Tennessee-based general hospital corporation, and CHSPSC LLC were slapped with a data breach class action Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Jan. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of patients. The action is backed by Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski & Wall. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00520, McGowan v. Community Health Systems, Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 24, 2023, 5:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Brandy McGowan

Plaintiffs

Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski And Wall, PLLC

defendants

Community Health Systems, Inc.

CHSPSC, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct