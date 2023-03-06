Who Got The Work

Patrick W. Spangler of Vedder Price and Sarah P. Reiner of GrayRobinson have stepped in to defend AAR Government Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The action was filed Jan. 19 in Florida Middle District Court by The Leach Firm on behalf of a former employee who claims that she was unlawfully terminated after being diagnosed with a cardiac condition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr., is 6:23-cv-00096, Mcgowan v. AAR Government Services, Inc.

Florida

March 06, 2023, 4:16 AM