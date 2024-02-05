Who Got The Work

Katherine M. Lieb of Sills Cummis & Gross has entered an appearance for Xcel Brands in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which arises from the allegedly unauthorized use of the plaintiff's photograph on the defendant's website, was filed Dec. 22 in New York Southern District Court by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of David McGlynn. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-11123, McGlynn v. Xcel Brands, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 05, 2024, 8:14 AM

Plaintiffs

David McGlynn

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law Group

defendants

Xcel Brands, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sills Cummis & Gross

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims