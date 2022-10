New Suit - Class Action

Ford Motor Co. and Ford UAW Retirement Plan were hit with a class action Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court in connection with ERISA plan benefits. The lawsuit, which pertains to the denial of future service credit covering claims and failure to enclose plan documents, was filed by the Law Offices of Robert June on behalf Ford UAW plan participants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12462, McGlynn v. Ford UAW Retirement Plan et al.