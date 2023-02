New Suit - Employment

Winstead filed an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court against Benefits for Corporate America and Benefit Strategies Group. The suit was filed on behalf of a plaintiff alleging mismanagement of plan assets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00234, McGlothlin v. Benefits for Corporate America, Inc. et al.

February 27, 2023, 5:28 PM