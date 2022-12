Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at O'Bryon & Schnabel on Wednesday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Acadia Healthcare and Crossroads Regional Hospital to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Sangisetty Law Firm on behalf of Maraquita McGlory, who claims that she suffered physical injuries after being negligently transported from the two hospitals while experiencing severe psychiatric disturbances. The case is 1:22-cv-06192, McGlory v. Acadia Healthcare Company et al.

Health Care

December 15, 2022, 5:34 AM