Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lederer, Weston & Craig on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Family Insurance Group, a mutual insurance company offering property and casualty services, to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, concerning injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Heidman Law Firm on behalf of Jane McGlohon and Mark McGlohon. The case is 5:22-cv-04063, McGlohon et al v. American Family Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 23, 2022, 2:17 PM