McGlinchey Opens Third Florida Office in Tampa, Hopes to Tap...

New Orleans-founded McGlinchey Stafford is opening its 18th office in Tampa after over a decade of eying the market. The new office was opened around the desire to accommodate and attract talent as opposed to the firm's historic approach of following clients into a market. Those lawyers mostly work on litigation matters with a particular focus on financial services and creditors' rights. But the new office is looking to add lawyers in real estate, maritime and construction.

Florida

September 05, 2024, 3:19 PM