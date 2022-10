Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goldberg Segalla on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against BJ's Wholesale Club and Breitt Canarsie Owner to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Gucciardo Law Firm on behalf of Veronica McGlashin. The case is 1:22-cv-05959, McGlashin v. BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

October 05, 2022, 3:05 PM