Who Got The Work

Lisa A. Brown of Dykema Gossett has entered an appearance for Hoffman Media LLC in a pending personal injury class action. The complaint was filed July 24 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Bursor & Fisher, The Miller Law Firm and Hedin Hall. Hoffman Media is accused of violating Michigan's Preservation of Personal Privacy Act by disclosing detailed information about magazine subscriptions to data aggregators, which in turn disclosed the information to advertisers, political organizations, and nonprofit companies and resulted in a deluge of junk mail. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg, is 2:22-cv-11698, McGlade v. Hoffman Media LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 07, 2022, 10:15 AM