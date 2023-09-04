Who Got The Work

Robert B. Houston of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and John M. Bunting and Thomas G. Wolfe of Phillips Murrah PC have entered appearances for James A. Mueller and Nationwide, respectively, in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 21 in Oklahoma Western District Court by attorney Joyce W. Lindauer on behalf of Lew S. McGinnis, accuses the defendants of negligently selling the plaintiff a universal life insurance policy when a whole life policy would have been better suited for his status and his needs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin, is 5:23-cv-00641, McGinnis v. Nationwide Life and Annuity Insurance Co et al.

Insurance

September 04, 2023, 7:26 AM

