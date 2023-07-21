Nationwide, the ASA Group and James A. Mueller were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, brought by attorney Joyce W. Lindauer on behalf of Lew S. McGinnis, accuses the defendants of negligently selling the plaintiff a universal life insurance policy when a whole life policy would have been better suited for his status and his needs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00641, McGinnis v. Nationwide Life and Annuity Insurance Co. et al.
Insurance
July 21, 2023, 4:37 PM