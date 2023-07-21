New Suit - Insurance

Nationwide, the ASA Group and James A. Mueller were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, brought by attorney Joyce W. Lindauer on behalf of Lew S. McGinnis, accuses the defendants of negligently selling the plaintiff a universal life insurance policy when a whole life policy would have been better suited for his status and his needs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00641, McGinnis v. Nationwide Life and Annuity Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

July 21, 2023, 4:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Lew S McGinnis

Plaintiffs

Joyce W Lindauer

defendants

Nationwide Life Insurance Company

ASA Group The

James A Mueller

Nationwide Life and Annuity Insurance Co

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute