In another C-suite hire in Texas, midsize firm McGinnis Lochridge has hired Silvano Parducci as executive director, a role in which he oversees the firm's finance and operations. Parducci joined McGinnis Lochridge on June 3. He comes from Conner & Winters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he was the firm's chief administrator for more than five years

June 11, 2024, 7:00 PM

