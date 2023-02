Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akerman on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Brinkmann Instruments Inc., doing business as Metrohm USA Inc., to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination, was filed by Gallup Auerbach on behalf of Meagan McGinn. The case is 8:23-cv-00279, McGinn v. Brinkmann Instruments, Inc. d/b/a Metrohm USA, Inc.

February 09, 2023, 12:48 PM