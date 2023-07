Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McAngus Goudelock & Courie on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against FedEx and other defendants to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Alders and Lewellyn on behalf of Chase McGill and Heather Taylor. The case is 1:23-cv-01134, McGill et al v. Foster et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 11, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Chase McGill

Heather Taylor

Plaintiffs

Alders And Lewellyn, PLLC

Alders Law Firm

defendants

Fedex Ground Package System, Inc.

Cauble Enterprises, Inc.

Daniel Jacob Foster

defendant counsels

McAngus Goudelock Courie

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision