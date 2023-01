Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against ASI Lloyds/Progressive Home Claims to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, concerning claims of hail damage, was filed by Ensley Benitez Law on behalf of Johnny McGee and Michelle McGee. The case is 3:23-cv-00220, McGee et al v. Asi Lloyd's Progressive Home Claims.