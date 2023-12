Who Got The Work

Amir Nassihi and Jennifer Artman of Shook, Hardy & Bacon have stepped in as defense counsel to Ford Motor Co. in a pending consumer class action. The suit, filed Nov. 2 in Missouri Western District Court by Williams Dirks Dameron, alleges that a fuel pump defect in Ford's 1.0L EcoBoost engine causes sudden engine failure. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark, is 4:23-cv-00799, McGautha et al v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

December 18, 2023, 10:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Tammie McGautha

Walter McGautha

Williams Dirks Dameron LLC

defendants

Ford Motor Company

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product