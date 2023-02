Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Lakeview Loan Servicing and Loancare LLC to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, pertaining to overdrawn mortgage payments, was filed by J.P. Ward & Associates on behalf of Chasity McFarlane. The case is 2:23-cv-00283, Mcfarlane v. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC et al.

Real Estate

February 24, 2023, 4:47 AM