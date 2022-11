Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Golden Scaz Gagain on Friday removed a lawsuit against Comenity Bank to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Seraph Legal on behalf of Denique McFarlane. The case is 8:22-cv-02563, McFarlane v. Comenity Capital Bank.

November 11, 2022, 1:09 PM