Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Champions' Run Condominium Association and Meridian Financial Services Inc. to New Mexico District Court. The complaint, over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws, was filed by Holmes Law Firm on behalf of Curtis McFarland and Patricia McFarland. The case is 2:22-cv-00655, McFarland et al v. Champions' Run Condominium Association et al.

New Mexico

September 06, 2022, 5:00 PM