New Suit - ERICA Class Action

Sprint was hit with an ERISA class action on Friday in Kansas District Court in connection with the company's joint and survivor annuity plan. The complaint alleges that the monthly annuity benefits are too low because they're based on outdated mortality tables, even though advances in medicine and lifestyle habits have caused mortality rates to decline among retirees. The suit was brought by Foulston Siefkin and Izard Kindall & Raabe. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02464, McFadden v. Sprint Communications LLC et al.

Telecommunications

November 11, 2022, 4:46 PM