Who Got The Work

Allstate has retained attorneys Cesar A. Juarez and Josey Blare of Lynn, Jackson, Shultz & Lebrun as defense counsel in a pending insurance lawsuit. The suit, which seeks uninsured motorist benefits, was filed April 20 in South Dakota District Court by Northern Plains Justice on behalf of Randy McFadden. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier, is 4:23-cv-04061, McFadden v. Allstate Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 05, 2023, 4:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Randy McFadden

Plaintiffs

Northern Plains Justice

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Lynn Jackson Shultz Lebrun

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute