Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Christian & Small on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Publix Super Markets to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Alexander Shunnarah Injury Lawyers on behalf of Kimberly McFadden, who contends that Publix filled her child's prescription with the wrong medication. The case is 5:23-cv-00490, McFadden et al v. Publix Super Markets Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 14, 2023, 4:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly McFadden

Quinton Tyler McFadden

Shunnarah Injury Lawyers

defendants

Publix Super Markets Inc

defendant counsels

Christian Small

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims