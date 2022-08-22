Who Got The Work

Howard M. Persinger III of Persinger & Persinger and Jennifer Jo Hicks and Mark K. Dausch of Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir have entered appearances for EQT Corporation and other defendants in a pending class action lawsuit. The action, which pertains to thousands of abandoned decommissioned gas wells in West Virginia, was filed July 8 in West Virginia Northern District Court by Bailey & Glasser and Appalachian Mountain Advocates on behalf of West Virginia landowners who contend that the unlawful presence of these abandoned wells interferes with the use and enjoyment of their properties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey, is 5:22-cv-00171, McEvoy et al v. Diversified Energy Company PLC et al.

Investment Firms

August 22, 2022, 8:11 AM