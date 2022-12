Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete on Friday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Frontier Management and GH Senior Living to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Clayeo C. Arnold PLC on behalf of Valerie McEvilly. The case is 2:22-cv-02149, McEvilly v. Frontier Management LLC et al.

Investment Firms

December 02, 2022, 5:53 PM