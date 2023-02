New Suit

Rawle & Henderson filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of McElroy Trucking Lines Inc. The suit, for property damage claims arising from a vehicle collision, pursues claims against Jennifer K. Slivka. The case is 1:23-cv-00741, Mcelroy Trucking Lines, Inc v. Slivka et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 08, 2023, 5:24 PM