Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Meta Platforms and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that the defendants failed to take down defamatory posts on Facebook regarding the plaintiff's criminal record. The case is 8:23-cv-03718, McElrath v. Zuckerberg et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 02, 2023, 10:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Marshall McElrath

defendants

Facebook Inc

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta Quest Inc

defendant counsels

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation