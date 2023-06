Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cox, Wootton, Lerner, Griffin & Hansen on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Albertsons and other defendants to Hawaii District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Arnold T. Phillips II on behalf of Marissa McEllis. The case is 1:23-cv-00252, McEllis v. Safeway.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 14, 2023, 6:19 PM

