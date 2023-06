New Suit - Employment

GNC Holdings, the seller of health and nutrition products, was sued Tuesday in Georgia Southern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The court action was filed by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a store manager who contends that he was not paid for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00166, McElhaney v. GNC Holdings, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 22, 2023, 3:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Jonathon McElhaney

Plaintiffs

Barrett Farahany

defendants

GNC Holdings, LLC

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations