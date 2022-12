Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Sonesta International Hotels to Arizona District Court. The complaint was filed by Goldberg & Osborne on behalf of Donna A. McDuff. The case is 3:22-cv-08236, McDuff v. Sonesta International Hotels Corp.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 21, 2022, 8:02 PM