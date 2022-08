Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hawkins Parnell & Young on Monday removed a lawsuit against May Trucking Company and Earl Jonathan Powell to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Eno Eno & Associates on behalf of Gregory Qwinard McDowell. The case is 1:22-cv-03370, McDowell v. Powell et al.

Georgia

August 24, 2022, 4:52 AM