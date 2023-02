New Suit - Employment Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a class action Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court against Autokiniton. The suit pursues claims on behalf of individuals who were allegedly denied employment based on the results of a consumer report in violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10354, McDowell v. L&W, LLC d/b/a Autokiniton.

Automotive

February 09, 2023, 4:20 PM