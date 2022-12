Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker on Thursday removed a lawsuit against iCallidus to Maryland District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed pro se by Lexan McDowell. The case is 8:22-cv-03172, McDowell v. iCallidus, Inc.

Technology

December 08, 2022, 1:58 PM