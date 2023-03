Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against US Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Butz Law Offices on behalf of the estate of Patrick Stephen McDowell, accuses the defendants of wrongfully retaining insurance proceeds arising from a fire. The case is 1:23-cv-00016, Patrick Stephen McDowell Estate v. Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. et al.