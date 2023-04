Who Got The Work

Tyler Tarney and B. Brady Hagan of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and James B. Yates of Eastman & Smith have stepped in to represent A&I Health Solutions LLC and Mosser Construction Inc. in a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The case was filed March 13 in Ohio Northern District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James R. Knepp II, is 3:23-cv-00500, McDonnell v. A&I Health Solutions, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 27, 2023, 10:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Ryan P. McDonnell

defendants

A&I Health Solutions, LLC

Mosser Construction, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Eastman Smith

