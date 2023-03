New Suit

White and Williams filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Kylee McDonald. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, targets Jenna M. Nace and Danielle Urquia-Ortiz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01281, Mcdonald v. Urquia-Ortiz et al.

New Jersey

March 07, 2023, 4:11 PM