Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the MWH Law Group and Schmoyer Reinhard on Friday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against UPS and David Hemsley to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Newkirk Zwagerman on behalf of Jennifer McDonald. The case is 4:23-cv-00017, McDonald v. United Parcel Service Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 13, 2023, 12:59 PM