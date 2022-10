Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Rice on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against St. Louis University to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Pitzer Snodgrass on behalf of Rachel E. McDonald, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting a coworker's sexual harassment of a patient. The case is 4:22-cv-01121, McDonald v. St. Louis University.

Education

October 25, 2022, 6:56 PM