New Suit - Class Action

Laboratory Corp. of America was slapped with an ERISA class action Thursday in North Carolina Middle District Court over the company's management of its 401(k) plan. The complaint, brought by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa; Norris Law Firm; and McKay Law, accuses the defendant of breaching fiduciary duties to plan participants by allowing unreasonable recordkeeping and administrative fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00680, McDonald v. Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings.