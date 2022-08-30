Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against International Paper, the global manufacturer of paper and packaging products, to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by The Law Firm of Marie A. Mattox on behalf of Shykia McDonald, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated and forced to take FMLA leave after defendant failed to accommodate her requests to be put on 'light duty' work due to her pregnancy. The case is 3:22-cv-17076, McDonald v. International Paper Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 30, 2022, 10:08 AM