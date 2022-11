Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Babst Calland Clements and Zomnir on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against EQT Corp., a large U.S. natural gas producer, and other defendants to West Virginia Northern District Court. The complaint, concerning an oil-and-gas leasing dispute, was filed by Simmerman Law Office on behalf of John G. McDonald Jr. The case is 5:22-cv-00270, McDonald v. EQT Production Company et al.

Energy

November 16, 2022, 6:56 PM