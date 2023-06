Who Got The Work

Preeya Bansal and Stephanie Peet of Jackson Lewis have stepped in as defense counsel to CHLN Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination on the basis of gender and sexual orientation. The complaint was filed May 2 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Sidney Gold & Associates on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody, is 2:23-cv-01669, Mcdonald v. CHLN, Inc.

