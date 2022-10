Who Got The Work

Williams Mullen partner Michael C. Lord has entered an appearance for Taco Bell franchise operator Burgerbusters Inc. in a lawsuit alleging employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Aug. 31 in North Carolina Middle District Court by Spielberger Law Group on behalf of Lawaun McDonald. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles, is 1:22-cv-00718, Mcdonald v. Burgerbusters, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 15, 2022, 11:31 AM