Who Got The Work

Geico, an auto insurance company, has turned to attorney John Bradley Smitherman to defend a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed July 21 in Louisiana Western District Court by Rice & Kendig on behalf of Bryan Z. McDonald. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr., is 5:22-cv-02201, McDonald v. Banbury et al.