Ovintiv, a Denver-based energy company formerly known as Encana, was sued Tuesday in Oklahoma Western District Court over claims related to real property. The lawsuit, brought by Hartzog Conger Cason on behalf of McDonald 7 LLC and Stapleton Holdings LLC, contends that Ovintiv failed to pay the plaintiffs proceeds from the sale of oil and gas from the Hays Well. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00344, McDonald 7 LLC et al v. Ovintiv Inc.
Energy
April 27, 2023, 5:44 AM