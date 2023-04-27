New Suit - Real Property

Ovintiv, a Denver-based energy company formerly known as Encana, was sued Tuesday in Oklahoma Western District Court over claims related to real property. The lawsuit, brought by Hartzog Conger Cason on behalf of McDonald 7 LLC and Stapleton Holdings LLC, contends that Ovintiv failed to pay the plaintiffs proceeds from the sale of oil and gas from the Hays Well. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00344, McDonald 7 LLC et al v. Ovintiv Inc.

Energy

April 27, 2023, 5:44 AM

Plaintiffs

McDonald 7 LLC

Stapleton Holdings LLC

Plaintiffs

Hartzog Conger Cason LLP

defendants

Ovintiv Inc

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property